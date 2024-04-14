7 rescued after boat overturns in Tomales Bay

Six adults and a child were rescued Saturday afternoon as they clung to an overturned boat in Tomales Bay, Marin County firefighters said.

Firefighters said they responded to a call from a boater whose craft had capsized about 3 p.m

All of the poeple suffered from cold exposure and three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said.

Marin firefighters said the response involved watercraft, helicopters, rescue boats, ambulances and fire engines from the National Park Service at Point Reyes, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Marin County Sheriff's Department and Sonoma County Fire District.

