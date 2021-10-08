70% of eligible Black San Francisco residents got at least one dose of vaccine

article

More than 30,000, or 70%, of eligible Black San Francisco residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city's health department announced on Friday.

The city noted those numbers are well above the state and national averages, at 57% and 37%, respectively.

Nationwide, 65% of eligible people of all ethnicities have gotten at least one dose so far.

And while it's good, Mayor London Breed noted, it's not good enough.

"This is another good milestone, we also need to remember that COVID is not over and we still need more people to get vaccinated," Breed said.

While San Francisco has seen progress in its vaccination efforts, Breed said the city is "laser-focused" on ramping up vaccine opportunities in neighborhoods with lower vaccination uptake and is working with community partners and clinics on low barrier drop-in appointments at clinics and hospitals. Health officials are also going door-to-door, hosting family day events, and providing mobile vaccination drives to serve people with challenges accessing vaccines.

Some of those partners are: Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates, Booker T. Washington, Community Awareness Resource Entity (C.A.R.E), Community Service Center, George Davis Senior Center, I.T. Bookman Community Center, Mother Brown’s, Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness, San Francisco African American Faith Based Coalition, Third Street Youth Center and Clinic, Umoja Health, Urban Services YMCA, and YMCA-Bayview.

