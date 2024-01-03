$700,000 Mega Millions ticket sold at East Bay gas station

A lucky person in the Bay Area snagged a Mega Millions ticket worth $713,143, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matched five numbers that were drawn Tuesday night, but did not match the Mega number for the jackpot. It was sold at a 76 gas station located at 3500 Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

The $57 million jackpot was unclaimed that night.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday at 8 p.m., offering another opportunity to vie for the jackpot, now at $140 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Those odds are only slightly improved by buying more than one ticket.