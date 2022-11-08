Altadena store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Joe Chahayed came to America in 1980 with a wife, two kids, and $14,000 in his pocket. He learned English, went to school and worked two jobs, eventually opening Joe's Service Center in Altadena, which has been up and running for the past 20 years. Today he's waking up $1 million richer after selling the single winning Powerball ticket.
There is one winning ticket for the record $2-billion Powerball jackpot and it was sold somewhere in California, according to state lottery officials.