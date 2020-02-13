77-year-old woman missing from North Berkeley

article

A 77-year-old North Carolina woman is missing from Berkeley and police are asking for help finding her, police said Thursday.

Sophia Brooks has gone missing from North Berkeley. Brooks is 5 feet 6 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a

brown leather jacket and pants.

Police said Brooks is at risk because she has been having problems with her memory and may be confused or lost.

Brooks may be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet HHR with North Carolina license plate No. TAZ1369.

Anyone who sees Brooks is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5911 or the closest public safety agency.