AC Transit fares increasing by 50 cents in 2020

Fares on Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) buses will increase by 50 cents starting Wednesday.

The East Bay agency says the increase is needed as part of a five-year plan, adopted in 2018, to improve commuter service to San Francisco and meet its capital obligations for the Salesforce Transit Center.

During the first year of the plan the transit district said it "added new 78-seat double decker buses and more trips to key Transbay lines to alleviate overcrowding and reduce Bay Bridge congestion, streamlined other routes for greater efficiency and reduced travel times."

Local single ride adult fares will increase to $2.50, and $1.25 for youth, senior and disabled passengers.

Adult transbay fares will increase to $6, and youth, senior and disabled transbay fares to $3.

Fares for Clipper card users are lower for local service, but unchanged for transbay routes.

A second 50-cent fare increase is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022.

Details on fares are available online.