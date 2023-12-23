Expand / Collapse search

Ocala Paddock Mall Shooting: Person of interest sought after man killed, woman hurt in shooting

By Manny Martinez, Kiah Armstrong and FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:35PM
FOX 35 Orlando

Ocala mall shooting: 'Person of interest' sought by police

The Ocala Police Department released photos overnight of a "person of interest" possibly connected to the deadly shooting Saturday at the Paddock Mall. Police said a man is dead and a woman was hurt in an apparent "targeted" shooting that happened inside the mall.

OCALA, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman was hurt after a shooting Saturday inside the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida – two days before Christmas Day, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police responded to reports of an "active shooting situation" around 3:40 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls reported multiple shots fired at the mall. Police later said it was not an active shooter situation, but appeared to be a targeted shooting that happened in a "common area" inside the mall.

Image 1 of 4

Credit: Nana La Nena

What we know about the victims in the Florida mall shooting

A man – later identified as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron – was found dead inside the mall. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to the hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," police said in social media updates.

Ocala police give updates on Paddock Mall shooting

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken held a press conference Saturday evening following a reported shooting inside Paddock Mall. A man was killed and a woman was shot in the leg. Others were hurt amid the chaos. Police said the suspected shooter ran away from the mall after the shooting and is being sought by authorities.

Others were injured during the chaos after the shooting erupted, police said.

Ocala Mall shooting: 1 dead, others injured

One person died during what police believe to be a targeted shooting at the Ocala Paddock Mall located about an hour and a half north of Orlando

What we know about the alleged suspect in the Florida mall shooting

At a Saturday evening press conference, police said the suspected shooter ran away from the mall. He was described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had a black mask partially covering his face.

WOFL-Ocala-mall-shooting-person-of-interest.jpg

‘Person of interest’ sought in deadly Florida mall shooting

Early Sunday morning, police released a photo collage of a "person of interest" in the wake of the deadly shooting, and asked the public for its help to identify him.

The photos appeared to show a man wearing a red hat, black hoodie, and black pants. 

"If you recognize this person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.."

Police also asked anyone who happened to be inside the mall at the time of the shooting and has photos or videos to email those to MediaRelations@ocalapd.org or text them to 352-656-6137.

Is Paddock Mall open?

Early Sunday morning, Paddock Mall announced on its social media accounts that it would be closed on Sunday, Christmas Eve, and Monday, Christmas Day.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Ocala Police Department as they investigate this incident," a spokesperson for wpg, owner of Paddock Mall, said in a statement Sunday morning. 

The mall's parking lot reopened late Saturday so people could get their vehicles following the shooting, Ocala police said. 

Ocala is about an hour and a half north of Orlando. 