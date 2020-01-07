Affordable housing advocates interrupt SB 50 press conference in Oakland

An announcement from Bay Area elected officials on a revised bill to create more housing was interrupted Tuesday by protesters.

State Sen.Scott Wiener, of San Francisco, is leading the effort in favor of SB 50, the More HOMES Act, which would allow cities more flexible zoning to increase housing production.

SB 50 would also expand the construction of housing developments near public transit centers and in suburbs.

Wiener, joined by State Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, and Mayor Libby Schaaf stood on the steps of Oakland City Hall to introduce the revamped version of the bill. But the announcement didn't go as planned.

"We have a terrible housing crisis here in California and we see the results every single day," Weiner said in front of a small crowd. One woman disrupted his speech saying, "The rent is too high."

Protesters with the group Moms 4 Housing shouted during the speech saying SB 50 does not go far enough to create more affordable housing.

Wiener said he hopes the Senate will vote on the bill by the end of the month.