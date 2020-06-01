After three tense nights, Oakland imposes curfew
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf along with other city officials announced a curfew following three days of protests over the killing of George Floyd.
The city has been the scene of large demonstrations over Floyd's death. Officials said that 60 people were arrested Sunday for shooting at officers, vandalism, looting, and other offenses.
Officials said the protests started out peaceful but spiraled into unrest with some people deliberately inciting violence.