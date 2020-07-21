Air quality advisory in Bay Area extended due to wildfire smoke

article

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Tuesday that it will extend its regional air quality advisory through Wednesday because of smoke from Fresno County's Mineral Fire and Lassen County's Hog and Gold fires.

As of Tuesday, the Mineral fire, which broke out on July 13, had consumed 28,500 acres and was 68% contained. The Hog fire had scorched 8,000 acres with 5% contained and the Gold Fire had spread across 4,500 acres, with zero containment.

While the Bay Area's particulate matter pollution was not expected to rise above the national standard for a 24-hour period, smoke from the three fires was likely to hover over the region, resulting in hazy skies.

Residents were advised to stay inside with their windows and doors closed if the smell of smoke was present outside.

Motorists were also advised to make sure their car air conditioning was re-circulating to prevent smoky air from entering their vehicle.

Seniors, children, and those with respiratory illnesses that make them vulnerable to high air pollution levels should take extra precautions during the advisory, according to the air district. For real-time updates on air quality in the region, you can visit the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's website here.