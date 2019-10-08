PG&E power-outage related school closures list
Alameda County:
Latest court documents show PG&E ineffective in completing tree trimming and vegetation management projects
“If PG&E had spent the money we gave them on trimming the trees and maintaining the power lines safely, we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Mark Toney, the executive director of The Utility Reform Network or TURN.
Cal Fire takes extra steps to ensure PG&E power outages won't slow response times
The planned PG&E power outage has everyone coming up with contingency plans, including Cal Fire.
Scrutiny from local politicians and customers has utility giant scrambling to explain recent actions
"... shutdowns are an extreme and a temporary safety tactic, they are not a safety stragety," said Sen. Jerry Hill (D) of San Mateo.
Frustrations grow as PG&E sends conflicting messages on potential for power outages
PG&E's ever delaying power outage in Contra Costa County has many business owners questioning whether to close or not to close.
Confusion surrounds PG&E shutoff in North Bay
With expected heavy winds in wine country, Sonoma businesses are making sure locals have everything they need.
Potential power disruptions put business owners in Contra Costa County on edge
"I feel like they're playing with their customers," says Youngs Market owner Bob Kim.
PG&E may have caused 10 wildfires in 2019, details on 4
PG&E equipment may have ignited ten wildfires that broke out in 2019. The utility identified those fires in court filings stemming from the federal criminal case surrounding the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion. On Wednesday, the company filed its latest response detailing four of the ten wildfires.
Crews battling Montezuma Fire in Solano County
Firefighters in Solano County are working to contain a grass fire that jumped Highway 12 near Highway 113, just west of Rio Vista.
Red Flag Warning: High winds and low humidity elevate wildfire risk
A Red Flag warning has been issued for the Bay Area as high winds and low humidity are expected Wednesday into Thursday.
PG&E power shutoffs bring back painful memories for North Bay fire survivors
Survivors of the North Bay firestorm in 2017 say Wednesday's Red Flag threat and widespread power shutdown add another layer to their trauma.
Caldecott and Tom Lantos tunnels to remain open during power outages
Two major tunnels on state highways in the San Francisco Bay Area remain open early Wednesday morning after Caltrans officials initially warned they might close due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.
PG&E site still down with power shutoff underway
With PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff underway Wednesday morning, for the second straight day the utility's website is not accessible for customers to find out the latest information about the shutoff.
As power shutoff continues, hundreds of thousands already in the dark
Power officials released a statement early Wednesday citing forecast winds of 60-70 mph at higher elevations from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning for the start of the shut downs.
Safety shutoff starts: About 185,000 PG&E customers in Bay Area without power
As the first phase of power outages due to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff starts, the number of customers affected in the San Francisco Bay Area has rapidly increased early Wednesday morning.
List of Bay Area counties likely affected by PG&E shutoffs
Most of the Bay Area along with other Northern counties are bracing for widespread outages after Pacific Gas and Electric warned of power shutoffs as weather conditions intensify.
Getting around the Bay Area during PG&E power outage
The unprecedented power shutoffs planned for the Bay Area is expected to impact over 250,000 customers. The large-scale outage may result in the loss of electricity on highways and at some intersections.
Tubbs firestorm anniversary overshadowed by PG&E public safety power shutoff
The two year remembrance of the deadly Tubbs fires that destroyed thousands of homes is being heavily overshadowed by the very real possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent another such conflagration.
The two year remembrance of the deadly Tubbs fires that destroyed thousands of homes is being heavily overshadowed by the very real possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent another such conflagration. Tom Vacar reports.