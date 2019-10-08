PG&E may have caused 10 wildfires in 2019, details on 4

PG&E equipment may have ignited ten wildfires that broke out in 2019. The utility identified those fires in court filings stemming from the federal criminal case surrounding the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion. On Wednesday, the company filed its latest response detailing four of the ten wildfires.

PG&E site still down with power shutoff underway

With PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff underway Wednesday morning, for the second straight day the utility's website is not accessible for customers to find out the latest information about the shutoff.

Getting around the Bay Area during PG&E power outage

The unprecedented power shutoffs planned for the Bay Area is expected to impact over 250,000 customers. The large-scale outage may result in the loss of electricity on highways and at some intersections. 