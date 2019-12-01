Airport delays and cancellations continue as rainy weather soaks Bay Area

Airport delays and cancellations slowed travelers coming in and out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday evening as the holiday weekend draws to a close.

As of 5:40 p.m. Sunday, data by FlightRadar24 indicates 321 flights, or 50% of all flights in to or out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday were delayed Sunday. The average delay is 56 minutes.

Additionally, 85 flights, or 13% of all flights in to our out of San Francisco International Airport were cancelled Sunday.