Airport delays and cancellations continue as rainy weather soaks Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO INTL. AIRPORT - Airport delays and cancellations slowed travelers coming in and out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday evening as the holiday weekend draws to a close.
As of 5:40 p.m. Sunday, data by FlightRadar24 indicates 321 flights, or 50% of all flights in to or out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday were delayed Sunday. The average delay is 56 minutes.
Additionally, 85 flights, or 13% of all flights in to our out of San Francisco International Airport were cancelled Sunday.
File Photo. San Francisco International Airport seen from SkyFOX on April 11, 2019. Photo: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.