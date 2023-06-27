Alameda County considers fining sideshow spectators

Alameda County leaders are considering a new ordinance aimed at addressing the issue of dangerous and illegal sideshows in the East Bay.

The proposed law would make it illegal to watch a sideshow, with spectators potentially facing arrest and penalties. The topic will be discussed and voted on during Tuesday's Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The recent sideshow held at Alameda Point, near the U.S.S. Hornet Museum, serves as evidence of the problem. The pavement is marked with dozens of tire tracks, a visible reminder of the event that took place last month. Police issued 64 citations to individuals participating in the sideshow. Videos of the event were shared on social media platforms.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley and Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez collaborated to draft the proposed ordinance. They argue that it is necessary to crack down on illegal sideshows.

In a letter to the board, they stated, "Spectators will often take video recordings of these events and post them on social media... This behavior can expose street racing and reckless driving to a broader audience and perpetuate the activity and increase its popularity."

However, civil liberties groups have raised concerns about the broad definition of a "spectator" in the ordinance. They point out that journalists covering or recording sideshows and their aftermath could potentially be arrested under the proposed law. Additionally, the provision specifying a 200-foot distance from a sideshow event is seen as overly broad, as it may wrongly accuse neighbors or passersby of being spectators.

The First Amendment Coalition wrote a letter to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, opposing the ordinance on the grounds that it violates people’s constitutionally-protected rights.

"The act of recording or reporting on events of public interest is protected by the First Amendment," wrote FAC legal director, David Loy. "The press and public, have the First Amendment right to observe, record, and report on events occurring in public, even if those events are illegal. Such reporting is essential to informing the public, exposing or protesting unlawful conduct, or otherwise speaking out or petitioning the government. The draft ordinance would unconstitutionally punish the exercise of these core First Amendment rights."

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The proposed ordinance is expected to be discussed later this afternoon.