Alameda County now has most COVID-19 cases in Bay Area

Alameda County now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other Bay Area county.



A total of 65 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 2,522.

Previously, Santa Clara County had the highest number of coronavirus cases. But as of Wednesday morning, Santa Clara County had 2,483 confirmed cases, with 30 new cases reported on Tuesday.



As of Wednesday morning, there are more than 11,000 confirmed infections in the Bay Area.

Every Bay Area county, except Napa, reported new cases in the last 24 hours.