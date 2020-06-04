Alameda County rescinds curfew following days of looting, vandalism

article

Alameda County is the latest Bay Area jurisdiction to cancel its curfew order Thursday following days of looting and vandalism that followed demonstrations over police brutality.

Sheriff Greg Ahern rescinded the order, initially issued Monday, effective immediately, saying in Thursday's order that "recent protests have been relatively peaceful and public order and safety is being restored."

Many demonstrations have been held around the county and elsewhere in the Bay Area in recent days following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week. Some of the events have been marred by looters and vandals, prompting curfew orders by local governments.

Alameda County's curfew had been from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, but will not be in effect starting Thursday night. Sheriff's officials said residents in cities within the county should check if their city has a curfew order separate from the county.