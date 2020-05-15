Alameda County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill wanted murder suspect outside San Leandro motel

A police standoff came to a violent end late Friday afternoon in San Leandro when a murder suspect was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office homicide unit are investigating an officer-invovled shooting on the 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro that happened at around 4:40 p.m.

Deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. to assist Oakland police

in trying to arrest a man, said to be a suspect in an Oakland murder earlier this year, at the Valley Inn Motel at 17130 Foothill Blvd.

Deputies made contact with the man, who was in a second-floor room at the motel, and said they had a warrant for him in a murder. The suspect did not comply with commands, nor did he surrender, law enforcement said. Instead, he barricaded himself in the room using furniture.

Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the suspect also tried to break through a wall in the hotel to an adjoining room.

He finally emerged at 4:30 p.m. waving a black semiautomatic firearm and proceeded to fire at least one shot at deputies, Kelly said.

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies returned fire on the 42-year-old suspect, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's identify is not being released at this time. Kelly said he was one of two suspects wanted in connection to the Oakland homicide.

The motel was mostly vacant because of novel coronavirus restrictions. Anyone remaining at the building was cleared out before the standoff started, Kelly said.

No officers or members of the public were injured.

Alameda County district attorney's office is assisting with the investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.