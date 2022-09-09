Alameda County Sheriff's deputy charged with 2 counts of murdering married couple

The Alameda County District Attorney on Friday charged a former sheriff's deputy with two counts of murder, days after the 24-year-old allegedly killed a husband and wife in their home while their child watched on.

Devin Williams Jr. was also charged with the special circumstances of murder to avoid lawful arrest after he initially fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, 57 and 42, respectively, on Wednesday morning, before he changed his mind and turned himself in.

William's mother told KTVU that her son had been in a romantic relationship with Maria Tran, a nurse at John George Psychiatric Hospital, and that she had advised against it.

According to Williams' mother, Anitra Williams, Maria Tran "represented herself as an unmarried woman."

Williams is now being held in custody at Santa Rita Jail, where he once worked.

Authorities said he had just finished an overtime shift at the jail about 11 p.m. Tuesday, when he headed to the Tran home.

They were found dead at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after their child, or another relative, called 911. The child was a key eyewitness to the crime, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly.

In the prosecutor's declaration to the court, deputies heard an unknown family member say, "Devin" and "he is a cop."

Deputies also found .9 mm shell casings at the home, the same kind used by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses heard six shots and six casings were found at the scene, according to court documents.

The couple had been shot in their heads and necks, documents allege.

There was a substance that appeared to be blood in Williams Volkswagen when he finally surrendered later Wednesday morning to police.

Kelly said Williams tossed the gun somewhere near the Altamont Pass in a rural area.