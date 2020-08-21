Alameda County to allow some limited outdoor activities and services August 28

Alameda County announced Friday its health officer will allow for limited outdoor activities and services to resume August 28.

Hair and nail salons will be allowed to offer outdoor services and outdoor swimming pools can reopen. Wineries can offer tasting by appointment without serving food. However, the county remains on the state's COVID-19 watch list.

“These outdoor activities we are allowing to reopen are relatively low risk, but whenever we increase opportunities for people to mix, we see an increase in cases,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County’s Interim Health Officer. “Simple actions— wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible.”

In the meantime, health officials say Alameda County schools will continue to educate through distance learning due to the pandemic.

You can read the full press release from Alameda County Health Care Services Agency here.