Alameda neighbors rally behind family whose cars vandalized with 'ALM'
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Alameda helped a Black family whose cars were vandalized, spray-painted with the letters "ALM."
The family believes that stands for All Lives Matter.
The family has lived in their home for 12 years and says they have never had a problem, and don't know why they would be targeted.
Over the weekend, neighbors helped clean the cars, and they drew chalk messages like "You belong here" outside of their home.