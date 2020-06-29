Expand / Collapse search

Alameda neighbors rally behind family whose cars vandalized with 'ALM'

By KTVU staff
Published 
Alameda
KTVU FOX 2

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Alameda helped a Black family whose cars were vandalized, spray-painted with the letters "ALM." 

The family believes that stands for All Lives Matter.

The family has lived in their home for 12 years and says they have never had a problem, and don't know why they would be targeted.

Over the weekend, neighbors helped clean the cars, and they drew chalk messages like "You belong here" outside of their home.
 