Alco Iron & Metal in San Leandro to pay $1.5M enforcement judgment

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The Brief San Leandro metal recycling company, Alco Iron & Metal, must pay nearly $1.5 million to the state of California following "repeated violations" of a hazardous waste law, the Department of Toxic Substances Control announced. Violations include improper storage, treatment and disposal of hazardous waste; failure to manage used oil and universal waste and inadequate controls to prevent fires and releases of contaminated dust and debris. Separately, a 2025 KTVU investigation found that three workers have died at the family-owned recycling company over the last decade, and Alco Iron & Metal has been fined for more than 60 safety violations as far back as the 1990s.



San Leandro metal recycling company, Alco Iron & Metal, must pay nearly $1.5 million to the state of California following "repeated violations" of a hazardous waste law, the Department of Toxic Substances Control announced.

$1.5M judgment

By the numbers:

Alco Iron & Metal in San Leandro has been in business since 1953.

The judgment includes $735,000 in civil penalties and $735,000 to benefit communities "disproportionately burdened by pollution, the state said in a news release. A group called the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment said they will direct environmental restoration and education funds to impacted areas, and train youth leaders in environmental justice to hold polluters accountable.

Alco's comment

Alco's Chief Operations Officer, Michael Bercovich, responded in a statement that the matters involved in this settlement date back nearly a decade, and "would have been resolved earlier had the necessary permits and approvals been issued in a timely manner."

He added: "While we remain confident in the strength of our legal position and believe these claims represent regulatory overreach by the DTSC, settling this matter allows Alco to avoid costly litigation and remain focused on what matters most: providing the highest quality service to our customers.

"We are proud of the steps we have taken to not only meet, but exceed, regulatory standards, and we will continue to prioritize best practices to safeguard our environment."

Violations cited

Dig deeper:

The state agency known as DTSC said that hazardous waste violations documented in the Oct. 13 judgment stemmed from inspections at the company's San Leandro, Vallejo and Stockton facilities from 2018 and 2020. Alco is one of the state's major metal recyclers.

Violations cited in a suit filed by California Attorney Rob Bonta's office allege improper storage, treatment and disposal of hazardous waste; failure to manage used oil and universal waste and inadequate controls to prevent fires and releases of contaminated dust and debris.

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Deaths, safety violations

Big picture view:

Separately, a 2025 KTVU investigation found that three workers have died at the family-owned recycling company over the last decade, and Alco Iron & Metal has been fined for more than 60 safety violations as far back as the 1990s – possibly the worst safety record of any similar company in the last 10 years in California, a review of federal data shows.

Assemblywoman Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro) has been highly critical of the company, which lies in her district, and of Cal-OSHA, another state agency charged with overseeing workplace safety.

"In only two years, the Department of Toxic Substances Control got $1.5 million from Alco Iron & Metals for polluting—while Cal/OSHA has only gotten $7,000 for the death of three workers," Ortega said in a statement. "I commend the DTSC for their work. Maybe Cal/OSHA should take a note from them."

Permanently comply

What's next:

As part of the most recent settlement, Alco Iron & Metal permanently agreed to comply with all hazardous waste requirements, prevent releases of hazardous materials, properly classify hazardous waste and used oil, and refrain from engaging in unauthorized treatment or disposal activities.