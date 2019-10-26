All 24 Santa Rosa schools will be closed Monday due to Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff

article

All 24 schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools district will be shuttered on Monday due to dangerous weather and fire conditions, power shutoffs and nearby evacuations, school officials said Saturday.

In addition, the district office will be closed and all after-school programs are canceled for Monday.

The largest district in Sonoma County, the Santa Rosa district serves 16,000 students at 24 schools.

The district had previously announced that five schools would be closed. The closure was expanded Saturday afternoon to all district schools.

Updates on the school closures are available at srcschools.org.