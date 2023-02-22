Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to cartel-style killing of 6 in Central California

Published 
California
Associated Press

2 arrested in cartel-style killing

Noah David Beard, 25, and Angel Uriarte, 35, were arrested in a cartel-style killing of six family members.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - A man with alleged ties to a California prison gang pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teenage mother and her baby, last month at a central California home connected to a rival gang, prosecutors said.

Rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, was stunned by the Jan. 16 massacre.

Angel Uriarte, 35, pleaded not guilty Tuesday and remains held without bail. He had been hospitalized in custody after he was wounded in a shootout with federal agents more than two weeks after the killings.

Uriarte’s co-defendant, 25-year-old Noah David Beard, pleaded not guilty earlier this month. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.

Victims of Goshen 'execution' identified

A 16-year-old mother, her infant and four other relatives were identified as the people shot in Goshen, Calif.The Tulare County sheriff said they were executed in a manner that's similar to the violence carried out by drug cartels.

Both are charged with six counts of murder and other crimes, and they each face a potential sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office hasn’t decided yet whether to seek capital punishment.

"The Tulare County sheriff and prosecutor have already poisoned the jury pool by announcing to anyone who will listen that this is a death penalty case, despite the fact that the governor announced some time ago that he was pausing executions in California," Uriarte’s attorney, Anthony Dell’Anno Sr., said in an email. "Sounds political to me."

Due to various legal challenges and court decisions, California has not executed anyone in years. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a moratorium on executions for as long as he is in office.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has publicly called for Newsom to reinstate the death penalty for both men and other cases where children are killed.

Beard’s lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court March 15.

Investigators believe the two suspects have ties to the Nuestra Familia prison gang. Uriarte was convicted in 2015 of assault with a firearm in association with a street gang, and Beard had juvenile convictions, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Authorities have not disclosed the reason for the shooting, but the Los Angeles Times reported that it occurred after years of bad blood between two warring families in Goshen.

The other victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; and Marcos Parraz, 19.