Alum Fire in San Jose fully contained at 31 acres

The San Jose fire dept. and Cal Fire have fully contained a vegetation fire that burned in San Jose. The fire burned 31 acres.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. and quickly grew to 7+ acres.

Multiple firefighting aircraft responded, along with ground units with firefighting equipment.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Cal Fire estimated the fire to be 45+ acres, with a potential to spread to 100 acres. The figure was later downgraded to 30 acres, due to better mapping of the fire area.

The final size of the blaze off of Mt. Hamilton Rd and Crothers Rd is 31 acres.