'American Nightmare' attacker Matthew Muller to be sentenced in South Bay home invasions

Matthew Muller, who kidnapped and sexually assaulted Denise Huskins in an ordeal that Vallejo police initially branded a hoax, is scheduled on Wednesday to be sentenced in another case that he pleaded guilty to earlier this year: invading two South Bay homes.

Against his attorney’s advice, Muller admitted in January that he broke into homes in Mountain View and Palo Alto a month apart in 2009.

In each case, prosecutors say he confronted a woman, tied her up and gave her medication to drug her, intending to sexually assault her, only to back off when she pleaded for him not to. He told one woman to get a dog and gave the other similar crime-prevention advice.

These South Bay crimes were committed years before another high-profile case that made Muller infamous.

In 2015, Huskins was kidnapped in Vallejo by an intruder who then raped her in a South Lake Tahoe cabin. But she and now-husband Aaron Quinn were branded hoaxsters by Vallejo police because many of the details of their ordeal were deemed too farfetched.

Muller was later convicted and sentenced to decades in prison in that case, which was profiled in the Netflix docuseries "American Nightmare."

The couple is now married with two children and have provided training to law enforcement, urging them not to fall victim to tunnel vision.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Brian King., along with Mountain View and Palo Alto police, visited Muller in federal prison in Tucson in October to help tie him to the Santa Clara cases.

Muller was also recently charged by Contra Costa County prosecutors with kidnapping three victims for ransom near San Ramon. That case is still pending.

Muller's original sentence date was for Feb. 21, and was continued until Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Cynthia A. Sevley.