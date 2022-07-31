Angelina Jolie reveals daughter, Zahara, will attend Spelman College

article

Looks like Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is going to be Spelman girl!

The daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta this fall, according to her mother.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina posted on Instagram. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

The actress was even seen taking part in the electric slide dance in a video posted on social media.

Spelman College is one of the nation’s only two historically Black colleges for women. The 2,400-student school is part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of four historically Black schools.

Notable Spelman alumni include Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker, Former Georgia House of Representative Stacey Abrams and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show."

Angelina and Pitt adopted Zahara, an Ethiopian baby orphaned by AIDS, in 2005. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years together. Pitt cited "irreconcilable difference" in divorce papers filed in Los Angeles

Jolie and Pitt share five other children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.