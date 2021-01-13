Animal officer rescues dog found clinging to log in alligator-filled swamp

article

A dog stranded on an island is safe and sound thanks to a Florida animal enforcement officer.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 8, Amy Riccio responded to Bassville Park after neighbors reported hearing a dog trapped on an island.

The office says the scared dog was "clinging to a log, in a swampy marsh area known to have a large amount of alligators."

"Knowing what lurks in the waters, they were concerned the alligators would get to the dog before units could arrive."

Riccio entered the thick brush of the swamp and used wooden boards to build a makeshift bridge to get to the island. The dog quickly trusted her and she was able to carry the pooch to safety over her shoulder.

The dog was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter until its owner can be located.