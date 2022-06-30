Anonymous tip leads to illegal fireworks bust in San Pablo

article

San Pablo police say their social media team received an anonymous tip this week about a business selling large quantities of illegal fireworks. That tip has now resulted in arrests and the seizure of several thousand pounds of fireworks.

On Thursday afternoon, an undercover police officer purchased the fireworks at La Raza Party Supplies on Rumrill Boulevard.

The police department is working with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on a campaign to educate about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Once the undercover purchase was made, police executed a search warrant of the premises and discovered the bounty of holiday explosives estimated to have a street value of between $50,000 and $100,000.

Illegal fireworks with a street value of $50k to $100k confiscated by police in San Pablo. June 30, 2022.

The business was described as being in such disarray that the building inspector issued violations for electrical and fire hazards and unpermitted dwelling space.

Police arrested the business owner, 53-year-old Luis Ramirez, and 18-year-old Yair

Ramirez on felony possession charges for having dangerous fireworks and a charge of conspiracy to sell illegal fireworks.

The district attorney’s office will be reviewing the case for consideration of formal charges, officials said.

"Con Fire is pleased by the efforts of our law enforcement partners to reduce the use of illegal fireworks across the County," said Chris Bachman, assistant chief and fire marshal, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "We encourage residents to have safe Independence Day celebrations by attending approved fireworks shows."

Police and the fire department are working together to process the evidence and safely dispose of the fireworks.



