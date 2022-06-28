Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

article

Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day.

Alameda

Gathering more than 60,000 spectators annually, Alameda’s Fourth of July Parade is one of the biggest in the country. Celebrate by watching the marching bands, dance troops, floats, equestrians and more travel the 3.3 mile route, with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Learn more here.

Albany

Picnic while listening to live music in Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Antioch

Antioch's Fourth of July festivities are extra special this year, as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary. Start your day with a pancake breakfast served 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the sesquicentennial parade from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Various forms of entertainment will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., then fireworks will show over the Delta at 9:30 p.m. Learn more here.

Benicia

Head to downtown Benicia's City Park for an all-day Fourth of July festival full of entertainment, artisan vendors and activities. Fireworks over the waterfront will follow the festival. Learn more here.

Concord

Visit Todos Santos Plaza for the Fourth of July Parade kicking off at 10 a.m., and later at 9 p.m., watch the fireworks at Mt. Diablo High School. Learn more here.

Fremont

Themed "Moving Forward!" this year, Fremont's Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Blvd. Learn more here.

Foster City

Head over to Leo Ryan Park from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. for food, entertainment, games, a family and dog parade and, of course, fireworks. Learn more here.

Gilroy

Gilroy Gardens will be celebrating from July 1 to July 4 at its family theme park, with food, drinks, a DJ and games. Learn more here.

Lake Tahoe

Kings Beach's annual fireworks display will take place on July 3 at 9:30 p.m., along with a beach party at the nearby North Tahoe Event Center at 2 p.m.

On July 4, Tahoe City's popular fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Commons Beach.

Fireworks will light up the coast of Incline Beach, and festivities will take place July 4 to July 6 with bands, a carnival, a BBQ, dog dress-up contests, beer tasting and more.

In Truckee on July 4, a parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Donner Pass Road, and fireworks will take place at West End Beach at Donner Lake around dusk. Tickets are $6 and require proof of residency.

Lights on the Lake fireworks in South Lake Tahoe will begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, and Nevada Beach, El Dorado Beach and Timber Cove Marina all offer fantastic views.

Learn more here about these events.

Marin County

The Fourth of July just so happens to be the last day of the five-day Marin County Fair, themed "So Happy Together!" this year. Along with headline entertainment, jugglers, unicyclists, interactive art experiences and more, there will be fireworks over the Civic Center's Lagoon Park. Learn more here.

Napa

Watch fireworks from Oxbow Commons, along the Harry T. Price Riverwalk, Veterans Park and Riverfront Green Park. Learn more here.

Novato

Novato's parade begins at 10 a.m. on Reichert and Grant Avenue and ends at 7th and Grant Avenue.

Oakland

On the outfield grass of Oakland Coliseum, enjoy the Oakland A's fireworks and drone shows after the A's game against Toronto Blue Jays. Learn more here.

Palo Alto

Bring a blanket or chair to Mitchell Park, where there'll be food trucks, live music and games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more here.

Pittsburg

Fireworks will brighten the Pittsburg Marina at 9:15 p.m. on Independence Day. Learn more here.

Richmond

Taking place one day early on July 3, Richmond's fireworks display will light up Marina Bay Park. Learn more here.

San Francisco

Visit Fisherman's Wharf for fun activities, shopping or grabbing a bite to eat before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Learn more here.

Relax in Golden Gate Park for an afternoon of free, live music led by conductor German Gonzalez at 1 p.m. Learn more here.

San Jose

Celebrating diversity on Independence Day in a thoughtful effort to reframe patriotism, the Rose, White & Blue Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. in The Alameda and end around 3 p.m. Learn more here.

Enjoy entertainment from San Jose Jazz at 7 p.m. and watch fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Discovery Meadow Park. Learn more here.

Santa Clara

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Santa Clara's Central Park, enjoy a picnic, games, food, entertainment and swimming. Learn more here.

Head to California's Great America for an All You Can Eat Backyard Cookout, waterpark and a fireworks display above the Flight Deck rollercoaster. The amusement park, which was established in 1976, was recently sold and has an uncertain future. Learn more about the event here.

Santa Cruz

Visit Skypark Park for food and game booths, along with a 3 p.m. parade along Scotts Valley Drive. The county's only fireworks display will take place in Scotts Valley at 9:15 p.m., with the gate opening at 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Santa Rosa

Head to Weill Hall at 7:30 p.m. to watch the biggest fireworks display in Sonoma County until 11 p.m., featuring patriotic music from Transcendence Theatre Company and Santa Rosa Symphony. Games, face painting, bounce houses and more are available in the "Kids Zone" starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-60. Learn more here.

Vallejo

Starting at Tennessee St and Broadway, Vallejo's 167th Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. Learn more here.

Watsonville

Thousands will attend the Spirit of Watsonville Fourth of July parade, which will take place on Main St. Learn more here.