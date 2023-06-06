Another Planet Entertainment hails supervisors' Castro Theatre vote, protesters dismayed

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided not to approve a move, which would have prevented changes to the interior of the historic Castro Theatre.

The board voted 6 to 4 to exclude language to add the theaters' orchestra seats to the building's landmark designation. The move would have prevented the new operator of the theater from changing its interior to include removable seats to host concerts and other live events.

A group of protesters, who have adopted the slogan: ‘Save the Seats,' gathered outside City Hall in support of preserving the original seating.

Castro Theatre

"With fixed seating already, we have diverse programming. We want to keep diverse programming without turning the Castro Theatre into a nightclub," said one protester.

Another Planet Entertainment, (APE) which began operating the theater last year, says the proposed renovations are the only way to keep the theater financially viable.

In a statement, David Perry & Associates, who represents Another Planet Entertainment, said this was a win for APE and thanked the supervisors. "Everyone who treasures the Castro Theatre, the Castro neighborhood, and the film and LGBTQ programming that is so much a part of both should be grateful tonight. An irreplaceable international icon now has the ability to be preserved, restored and to evolve for this and future generations," Perry said.

District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the Castro, wrote on Twitter: "Both supporters and opponents of Another Planet Entertainment have treated the landmarking of the Castro Theatre as an opportunity to relitigatehe merits of APE's project. I am not comfortable doing that especially if the intention is to kill the APE project."

The theater had historically built out a calendar full of film screenings, including matinées during the week and regular double features. Film programming has been scaled back since Another Planet has taken over.

A Castro Theatre protester who wants to Save the Seats.

They do have a Tina Turner tribute set for Friday where they'll screen ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It' followed by a Movies for Maniacs presentation of ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ on its 35th anniversary with special guest Charles Fleischer (who voiced Roger Rabbit) set to appear in person for a Q and A.

Frameline film festival, a Castro Theatre mainstay, is slated to kick off its 10-day run on June 14.

The Castro theatre is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with film festivals.