Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

San Quentin State Prison has had yet another inmate death possibly related to the coronavirus.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, death row inmate, John M. Beames, 67, died on Tuesday at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19.

Prison officials said Beames' exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The COVID-19 death toll at San Quentin prison now stands at 14 since the outbreak started.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Tulare County on Oct. 11, 1995. He was admitted onto California’s death row on Nov. 7, 1995.