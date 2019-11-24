Antioch carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit, crash in Pleasant Hill

Officers from Antioch, Pittsburg and Pleasant Hill police departments successfully apprehended multiple carjacking suspects after a pursuit from Antioch and crash in Pleasant Hill.

Around 12:51 p.m. Sunday, Antioch police were investigating a carjacking that occurred within their city.

The vehicle involved was last seen on Interstate 680. Pittsburg police located the vehicle and followed it into Pleasant Hill.

The suspects crashed the vehicle on the freeway off-ramp before fleeing on foot.

The Pleasant Hill police department assisted in apprehending the suspects who entered the Courtyard Shopping Center.

No one was injured during the incident, and all suspects were turned over to the Antioch police department.

Traffic delays were reported in the area as police conducted an investigation into the crime.