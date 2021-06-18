Antioch makes formal apology to AAPI community for past racism

The city of Antioch made a formal apology to the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

On Thursday, Mayor Lamar Thorpe and city council members signed a resolution apologizing for Antioch's past racism against Chinese immigrants decades ago.

"We as the city of Antioch take a dose of humility by acknowledging our troubled past and seeking forgiveness," Thorpe said.

In 1876, Antioch residents drove out the Chinese and burned their homes down.

Andy Lee, board president for the Contra Costa College District said: "I hope our ancestors can now feel at peace in heaven with a late but still necessary apology."

The city's resolution not only apologizes to early Chinese immigrants, councilmembers also commits to honoring Asians and Asian Americans from now on.

