Antioch places city manager on leave

The Brief The Antioch City Council announced Wednesday that City Manager Bessie Scott has been put on a leave of absence. The city's human resources and risk management director Ana Cortez has been appointed as the acting city manager in Scott's absence. A news release from the city said that no additional information about the decision will be provided at this time, calling it a "confidential personnel issue."



The Antioch City Council announced Wednesday that City Manager Bessie Scott has been put on a leave of absence.

City manager on leave

The city's human resources and risk management director Ana Cortez has been appointed as the acting city manager in Scott's absence.

What we don't know:

The decision to place Scott on leave was made following the City Council's closed session meeting Tuesday. A news release from the city said that no additional information about the decision will be provided at this time, calling it a "confidential personnel issue."

Scott was appointed city manager in October 2024, filling a position that had been vacant since July 2023.

Previously, Scott had been a deputy inspector general for the city of Seattle.