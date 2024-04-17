Bay Area schools receive bizarre bomb threat via email

Several schools in the Bay Area received an unnerving email early Wednesday morning, prompting administrators to scramble and check the veracity of the bizarre threats.

After checking the campuses, school officials decided the threats were not real and kept schools open.

Officials were responding to a 6:05 a.m. email, sent to multiple school districts, including Antioch, Berkeley, Brentwood, Hayward, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, Fremont and San Ramon Valley public schools, which received anonymous threatening messages, according to sources.

The email said there were bombs on their campuses set to detonate at 1 p.m. unless the school releases "all Russian prisoners and captives and persons from all US jails, prisons and institutions," the Brentwood Union School District said on its Facebook account.

District officials dispatched staff on site to check things out and review surveillance video.

"There is no credibility to the threats," Oakland Unified School District said in an email to parents, adding that the district had conferred with the police department.

Antonio Hernandez, president of Antioch school board, said that police had given the all clear and schools would be in session. The other schools also remained open as well.