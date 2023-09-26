Antioch nanny allegedly distributed child porn

article

A nanny for an East Bay family is accused of producing and distributing child porn, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed seven felony charges against 28-year-old Michelle Nicole Hidalgo of Antioch in the case.

The county's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified by an undisclosed social media company last week that child sexual abuse materials of a small child were being shared on their platform, the district attorney's office said.

Hidalgo was served with a search warrant at her home, where investigators seized equipment used in the production and distribution of child porn. She was subsequently arrested.

At the time if Hidalgo's arrest, she was working part-time as a nanny for the victim's family.

She remains in custody. Her bail is at $700,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.