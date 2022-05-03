CHP recovers $700K in stolen goods; Pittsburg man arrested
The CHP said they found boxes and bags of merchandise from CVS Health, Target, RiteAid, Safeway, Sunglass Hut, Macy’s, Total Wine and More, Lululemon and more inside a Pittsburg home.
Judge approves $500K in Richmond police failure to intervene case
A federal judge has approved a settlement forcing the city of Richmond to pay more than $500,000 to Ricardo Hernandez, who was beaten during a traffic stop.
Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud
Antioch mayor Lamar Thorpe recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by deadline.
Contra Costa County supervisor considers severing sheriff contract with cities
A Contra Costa County Supervisor is toying with the idea of severing the sheriff's contract with three cities in light of the nearly $10 million the county paid out to the families of two men who were killed by one deputy patrolling Danville.
Contra Costa County denies request for more funding to fight deportation cases
Even though Contra Costa County is soon to receive $59 million in federal funds, it decided that issues surrounding mass deportations from the county are not ready for a rescue plan.
Former Oakley police chief fired after sex harassment claims: report
The Bay Area News Group reports that an outside investigator found former Chief Dean Capelletti was accused of inappropriate touching, sexual remarks and more.
San Pablo police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
San Pablo police said they arrested a Richmond man for felony hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Saturday. The 68-year-old bicyclist died at the scene of the collision.
Richmond police motorcycle totaled by suspected drunk driver
A drunk driver, whose breathalyzer registered more than three times the legal limit, hit an officer's patrol motorcycle on Saturday night.
Fawn rescued after falling into Orinda swimming pool, returns back to mom
A baby deer was helped out of an Orinda swimming pool after getting stuck on Sunday.
New immigration court poised for Concord as public defender likely denied more funds
A new immigration court is soon moving to Concord, as the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is poised to deny the Public Defender's Office more money to fight deportation cases.
Saturday shooting outside Sun Valley Mall; dozens of shell casings found
Police said they found dozens of shell casings in the Sun Valley Mall parking lot Saturday night. They said the shooters got away, and they aren't sure if anyone was hurt.
19-year-old sought in shooting at Pinole bowling alley
Police are looking for a 19-year-old man they have identified as a suspect in a shooting in late March at the AMF Pinole Valley Lanes in Pinole, police said Friday.
There's a push - and resistance - to change Concord High's controversial mascot
Many teachers, students and parents say it's time to get rid of the school's current mascot at Concord High, the Minutemen.
Concord middle school teacher arrested on suspicion of inappropriate acts with minors
A Concord middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate acts with minors, Mt. Diablo Unified School District's superintendent announced Thursday.
Highway 24, I-680 connector reopens following police activity in Walnut Creek
Police activity at the Highway 24 and I-680 interchange in Walnut Creek caused major traffic delays in Contra Costa County on Wednesday.
Concord couple charged with murder in death of woman's husband
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Concord couple with murder for killing the woman's husband in January.
Candidates face off at Contra Costa County public safety forum
Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston met face to face with challenge Benjamin Therriault at a public safety candidate’s forum. The event was held at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
Sideshow spectators could face hefty fine under new ordinance in Pittsburg
The East Bay city of Pittsburg has a new tool in its effort to prevent large sideshow gatherings in its city.
Pittsburg vegetation fire threatens nearby structures
A vegetation fire broke out near a residential area in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon.
Jury decision over Richmond officer's duty to intervene sparks debate
Police use of force has been highly scrutinized across the county, but recently so have officers who fail to intervene or report excessive force incidents involving fellow officers.