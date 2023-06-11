Armed robbery suspect arrested after tense standoff at Coliseum BART

A tense standoff Sunday at Oakland's Coliseum BART Station between police and an armed robbery suspect ended in an arrest but caused the station to be closed for hours.

The standoff was tied to what San Leandro police said was an armed robbery that occurred at a business around 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of MacArthur Boulevard where a suspect allegedly stole a Hyundai.

Police found the suspect with the stolen car around 2 p.m. and tried to arrest him in the 14400 block of Washington Avenue, but he rammed into a police car before escaping and initiating a chase.

The chase ended in Oakland on 75th Avenue and San Leandro Street, causing service to Oakland's airport and the Coliseum BART station to temporarily cease.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the Hyundai.

The standoff continued with San Leandro officers before he was eventually taken into custody just before 7 p.m. after the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deployed K-9 units. The suspect sustained injuries and was taken by ambulance to receive medical attention.