Artificial intelligence use linked to higher rates of depressive symptoms, study finds

People who use artificial intelligence more frequently may be more likely to experience symptoms of depression, according to a new study published in January by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study surveyed more than 20,000 U.S. adults and found an association between higher levels of generative AI use and increased reports of depressive symptoms. Researchers stressed the findings do not prove that AI causes depression, only that a link exists between frequent use of the technology and mental health challenges.

"That’s the key takeaway here — this study shows correlation, not causation," said Dr. Mill Brown, chief medical officer at Spring Health, who discussed the findings in an interview. "We don’t yet know whether people who are already struggling are turning to AI more often, or whether certain uses of AI may be contributing to those symptoms."

Brown noted that previous surveys show one of the most common reasons people turn to AI tools is for mental health–related support, a trend he says raises concerns. While AI can be useful for gathering information or exploring ideas, he cautioned that it is not designed to replace human connection or professional care.

"These tools can be overly agreeable and reinforce existing beliefs," Brown said. "Sometimes people need to be challenged or offered different perspectives — something AI is not well-equipped to do, especially when it comes to emotional support."

The study found the highest rates of depressive symptoms among people who reported using AI primarily for personal reasons, rather than for work or school. Brown said that distinction is important, particularly when people begin to rely on AI as a substitute for in-person therapy or support from friends and family.

"That’s where we get most concerned," he said. "If AI starts pulling people away from real relationships and community, that can deepen isolation, which we know is a risk factor for depression."

Brown encouraged people to view AI as a supplemental tool — useful for learning about mental health conditions or organizing thoughts — but not as a source of personalized advice or treatment.

"If someone is struggling, the best step is still to talk with family, friends or a mental health professional who can understand their background and unique circumstances," he said.