As California reopens, health officials monitor spike in COVID-19 cases

As parts of California reopen, officials are monitoring a recent spike in positive coronavirus cases.

Napa County is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases two weeks after Memorial Day. On average, Napa County would see 1.5 new cases every day. And in the last week, they’re seeing four a day.

As of Tuesday, there were 157 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Napa County; 55 of them are active.

There are a total of 42 people waiting for test results and 127 people are being monitored after coming in contact with someone who was positive.

One increase in positive cases was linked to a large family who lives together and also was in contact with other relatives nearby.

Another person who tested positive went to a crowded graduation party and another went to church.

A slight spike was somewhat expected after testing became more available and parts of the economy started opening up again.

Advertisement

Napa County says right now, they have the hospital capacity to take care of patients – but may need to up their resources to manage more contact tracing.

They’re being very cautious.

"Locally we’re not seeing more deaths," said Dr. Karen Relucio. "But we’ve seen that in other parts of California, it's important to bring home there’s still that risk see more hospitalization if outbreak gets out of control."

Health officials are also keeping their eye on the numbers following weeks of protests for George Floyd.

They say it’s still too soon to know if a major increase of positive cases will come from those gatherings

The state is monitoring counties and if there’s an increase that goes above their threshold they have to come up with a plan to lower the cases.

That could mean anything from more education to tightening shelter in place orders again.