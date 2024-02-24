At least 50 cars broken into in Berkeley

Police are investigating at least 50 car break-ins around West Berkeley.

A video from social media Friday by the Aquatic Apartment complex on Fourth Street depicts the damage.

Car after car has at least one window smashed out.

The Berkeley Police Officers Association says the break-ins are tied to the same overnight crew.

No word yet on what was stolen and police did not have a description of the suspects.

Berkeley police are reminding people to not leave anything valuable in their cars.