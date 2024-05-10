BART equipment problem halts service between Richmond and Oakland

BART issued a warning Friday morning saying there was no Red or Orange line train service between Richmond and MacArthur station in Oakland because of an equipment problem.

BART advised Richmond commuters to look for alternate means of transportation.

Regular service is running throughout the rest of the system.

BART officials said crews are out trying to trouble-shoot the problem.

In an interview, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said it appears there is some sort of problem with the fibers that allow the trains to communicate with each other.

"Today is a great day to take the ferry or the bus," she said.

The issue was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

"It happens sometimes," said Sam Buman of El Cerrito, who took the problem in stride. "What are you going to do? It's the way it goes sometimes. It will be all right."

Kil Tony of Oakland also wasn't upset.

"That's just how it goes," Tony said. "I should've drove."

Other people were seen getting on AC Transit buses or sharing Ubers to get to their destinations.