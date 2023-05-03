Atlanta Police are looking for an active shooter in Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police have released photos of the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

It is believed that the gunman shot multiple people inside a building in the 1100 block of Peachtree NW. At this time, there are five victims, according to Atlanta Police. Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not heard any additional shot.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Additionally, people should stay away from the area.

Multiple police vehicles and other emergency vehicles are in the area and people were evacuated from buildings in the area. Although police have not officially confirmed where the shooting happened, Northside Hospital has said that the shooting took place in their midtown location.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Active shooter in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

