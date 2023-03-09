Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
7
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Attempted robbery suspect dies in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood

Published 
Oakland
Bay City News Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect died after crashing into a pole while fleeing the scene of an attempted robbery on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland's Upper Rockridge neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Buena Vista Avenue, near Lake Temescal and Highway 24.

Two suspects were trying to take items from a car, but the vehicle's owner spotted them and tried to get his belongings back. The suspects ran back to their car to flee, but crashed into a pole while driving away, police said.

One suspect died in the wreck and another left the scene on foot. The pair may be connected to other crimes in the city, based on evidence found at the scene, according to police.


   