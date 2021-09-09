Audit sheds light on how San Jose code enforcement officer was allegedly able to abuse power for years

Nearly a year after a San Jose code enforcement officer was charged with sexual misconduct and extortion, an audit attempts to shed light on the system that allowed his alleged actions to go undetected.

San Jose officials are still reeling from the arrest of William Gerry, a city code enforcement officer who was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including sexual assault, extortion, and bribery.

Authorities say he preyed on women at the massage parlors he inspected.

"He targeted some of the most vulnerable people in our community, people who don't necessarily trust law enforcement, who don't know how the system works, who feel compelled to submit to authority," Deputy District Attorney Jing-Lan Lee, explained last November.