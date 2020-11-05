Former San Jose code enforcement officer arrested on sex assault, extortion charges

article

A former San Jose code enforcement officer has been arrested on sex assault and extortion charges after five victims came forward to report his behavior, San Jose police said on Thursday.

William Gerry self-surrendered Wednesday and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a warrant for multiple counts of sexual assault, extortion, and asking for and receiving a bribe. His bail was set by a magistrate at $550,000. Efforts to reach Gerry or his attorney were not immediately successful.

The San Jose Police Department was contacted by multiple victims who reported being sexually assaulted by suspect Gerry in San Jose. Police did not specify when these assaults occurred.

The victims, who were business owners in San Jose, Cupertino and Union City, also reported their businesses being extorted by Gerry while he was on duty as a code enforcement officer, police said. Police did not specify what these alleged extortion schemes entailed.

At some point, Gerry left San Jose and moved to Texas.

San Jose police said detective found Gerry in McKinney, Texas, where sheriff's deputies anad police there served a search warrant on his home.

Advertisement

No more details were released.

Anyone with information about these cases or other cases involving this suspect is asked to contact Detective Lam #4420 of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.