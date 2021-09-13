Authorities ID two drivers fatally hit on I-80 in Berkeley after argument

article

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau on Monday identified two drivers who were hit and killed on Interstate 80 in Berkeley over the weekend, after they left their cars to argue about a crash.

Michael Bernardo, 46, of Hercules and Keandre Allums, 28, of San Pablo, were driving cars involved in a collision about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-80 west of University Avenue, authorities said.

The two drivers got out of their cars to argue, along with a female passenger riding in one of the cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They were standing in lanes of traffic when they were hit by a Mini Cooper that had swerved to avoid the wreck. The two men died at the scene and the female passenger was hospitalized, after she was possibly hit by debris, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper remained at the scene and cooperated with the CHP. Drugs or alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the collision, authorities said.

The crash investigation closed four lanes of traffic until about 2:45 a.m.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Oakland CHP Office at (510) 457-2875.

The CHP reminds drivers who are involved in crashes to safely move their cars to the right shoulder or exit the freeway. If the car is stuck in lanes of traffic, motorists should stay in the vehicle, with seatbelt fastened, and call 911.