Authorities investigating after man shot several times near Half Moon Bay

A man was shot and wounded Saturday night just south of Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 7:09 p.m., deputies were sent to a report of a shooting in the area of Tea Road and Pear Orchard Way in the Moonridge affordable housing community for farmworkers, which is in an unincorporated area of the county.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office said they believe that there is no threat to the community, but an investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the San Mateo Sheriff's Office sent out an alert to the Moonridge community saying that there was police activity in the area but that no one should be alarmed.

Detectives said they would update the community when more information is available.