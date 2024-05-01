Vallejo city hall shuts down due to protest over school project

Vallejo City Hall was closed to the public Wednesday afternoon due to a protest that moved into the building's second-floor business area, according to city officials.

According to a statement sent out at about 2:40 p.m., city officials said the number of people in that area of the building had exceeded its capacity, so City Hall was closed for the rest of the day.

Also, people who want to do business with the city on Thursday will have to have an appointment.

READ ALSO: Supporters say campus protests are effective; experts differ

The protest appeared to be in response to the City Council's decision to effectively deny a permit for a new charter high school in downtown Vallejo.