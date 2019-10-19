Autopsy shows Contra Costa County man found dead was hit by train

article

A man found dead near train tracks in North Richmond on Thursday morning was initially thought to have been shot but an autopsy determined he had been hit by a train, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The man was identified on Saturday as 40-year-old William Cody Tate of San Pablo.

Tate was found near Parr Boulevard and Giant Road at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Richmond police and the sheriff's office both responded and sheriff's deputies thought the man appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

But an autopsy determined that he had not been shot and had suffered blunt force trauma consisted with being hit by a train, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and have asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600.