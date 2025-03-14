Avalanches at Palisades Tahoe during Sierra storm

A series of avalanches occurred at Palisades Tahoe on Thursday as a powerful storm dumped up to two feet of snow in the Sierra.

First avalanche

What we know:

Palisades Tahoe said the first avalanche happened around noon when two people were caught in a slide in the East Gully area but were not buried.

"All guests involved have been accounted for, and no further rescue efforts were required," the ski resort said.

There were no injuries.

Second avalanche

What we know:

Two hours later, a second avalanche was triggered by a guest near the resort’s KT-22 lift. One person was partially buried, but nearby guests helped dig them out.

A ski patroller was injured while performing avalanche mitigation work along the KT-22 terrain. The patroller suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"Our thoughts are with our injured team member for a speedy recovery," Palisades Tahoe said.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. today, prior to opening to the public, our ski patrol team was performing pre-operational avalanche mitigation work on Red Dog terrain and a slide occurred as a result of the avalanche mitigation work being performed. No one was involved.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has warned of considerable danger on the slopes, which is expected to last through 4 a.m. Saturday.